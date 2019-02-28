Track Worlds: Australian men set new world record in the Team Pursuit
Quartet set gold-medal time of 3:48.012
Australia can already be proud of their achievements at the 2019 UCI Track World Championships after winning the world title in the men's Team Pursuit and setting a new world record in Pruszkow, Poland. The men's team of Samuel Welsford, Kelland O'Brien, Leigh Howard and Alexander Porter, along with Cameron Scott, broke the nation's previous world record with a new time of 3:48.012.
The Australian team had previously set the world record in the men's Team Pursuit at 3:49.804 at the Commonwealth Games in 2018, which had topped the previous world record set by Great Britain in the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.
In the gold-medal round at the World Championships on Thursday, Australia powered to the victory over Great Britain's team of Ethan Hayter, Edward Clancy, Kian Emadi and Charlie Tanfield, while Oliver Wood was the fifth rider. Australia was fastest in every stretch of the 4,000-metre event.
All signs pointed to Australia having a successful Team Pursuit when they secured the fastest time in the qualifying round on Wednesday. They also set the fastest time in the first round.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy