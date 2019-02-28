Track Worlds: Australian men set new world record in the Team Pursuit

Image 1 of 5 Sam Welsford, Kelland O'Brien, Leigh Howard and Alexander Porter of Australia celebrate winning the gold medal in a world record time in the Men's Team Pursuit Final (Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images) Image 2 of 5 Australia's team competes during the Men's Team Pursuit at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships (Image credit: Janek Skarzynsk/AFP/Getty) Image 3 of 5 Australia's team celebrates after breaking the team persuit world record during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships (Image credit: Janek Skarzynsk/AFP/Getty) Image 4 of 5 Australia's Alexander Porter (L) Kellard O'Brien (C) and Samuel Welsford celebrate after breaking the team persuit world record during the UCI Track Cycling World Championships (Image credit: Janek Skarzynsk/AFP/Getty) Image 5 of 5 Australia's team competes during the Men's Team Pursuit at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships (Image credit: Janek Skarzynsk/AFP/Getty)

Australia can already be proud of their achievements at the 2019 UCI Track World Championships after winning the world title in the men's Team Pursuit and setting a new world record in Pruszkow, Poland. The men's team of Samuel Welsford, Kelland O'Brien, Leigh Howard and Alexander Porter, along with Cameron Scott, broke the nation's previous world record with a new time of 3:48.012.

The Australian team had previously set the world record in the men's Team Pursuit at 3:49.804 at the Commonwealth Games in 2018, which had topped the previous world record set by Great Britain in the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

In the gold-medal round at the World Championships on Thursday, Australia powered to the victory over Great Britain's team of Ethan Hayter, Edward Clancy, Kian Emadi and Charlie Tanfield, while Oliver Wood was the fifth rider. Australia was fastest in every stretch of the 4,000-metre event.

All signs pointed to Australia having a successful Team Pursuit when they secured the fastest time in the qualifying round on Wednesday. They also set the fastest time in the first round.