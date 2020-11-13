La Passione's NDR gear is ready for roller season

In the year where indoor cycling finally matured, many apparel brands have recognised the need for new garments and gear for riders who train indoors or using Zwift.

Without the natural speed induced airflow of a conventional outdoor ride, an intense training session on the rollers or smart trainer, requires appropriate gear.

The trend has been toward lighter jerseys and bibs, with generous cooling panels, to provide adequate ventilation for riders on a turbo trainer or rollers.

La Passione has launched its latest range of indoor training products under the NDR label. Each new garment is designed to optimise comfort on a static bike running at high cadence.

The brand’s new NDR Tee Sleeveless jersey is designed to absorb sweat and prevent your expensive road frame from being drenched in dripping perspiration. For those riders not on a smart bike, the issue of potential galvanic corrosion is a real one.

With the La Passione garments, you can reduce the risk of perpetration finding its way onto a carbon frame, especially around the bolts and headsets, where the reaction between carbon, metal and sweat can have very unhappy consequences.

These bib shorts are designed to keep you cool (image credit: La Passione) (Image credit: La Passione)

La Passione is also marketing two new shorts in its NDR line. The bib short option uses premium Italian lycra, with perforated fabric panels on the leg sections, to optimise ventilation.

With an ergonomically cut waist, to prevent uncomfortable material bunching, the NDR bib shorts major in comfort. This is also the reason they feature delicately slim shoulder straps, for the lowest possible factor of constriction or rub, during an intense indoor training session. La Passione also has a strapless short option.

Completing the La Passione NDR indoor training range are Q-Skin material socks and 100% cotton towels.