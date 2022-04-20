La Flèche Wallonne Féminine 2022 highlights - Video
Watch how Cavalli conquered the Mur de Huy
In an unexpected upset, Marta Cavalli (FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope) powered to victory atop the Mur de Huy, beating favourites Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) and Demi Vollering (Team SD Worx) in the 2022 edition of La Flèche Wallonne Féminine.
The 133.4-kilometre race kicked into full gear a 10-rider group caught early escapees and with 31km to go they forged an advantage of 1:40 minutes after the first of three ascents across the Mur de Huy. Movistar was one of the teams to reel them back, and the gap was reduced to 10 seconds at the bottom of the penultimate climb, the Côte de Cherave, with 7km to go.
It was then counter-attack after counter-attack across five more kilometres. Then with 2km to go after Shirin van Anrooij (Trek-Segafredo) hit the front, the Movistar duo of Arlenis Sierra and Paula Patiño led out Van Vleuten into the Mur de Huy.
Cavalli fought her way back into Van Vleuten’s wheel and outsprinted the Dutchwoman to win her second hilly classic within 11 days.
