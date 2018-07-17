La Course by Le Tour de France highlights - Video

Annemiek van Vleuten ecstatic with her victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) added another victory to her palmarès by winning the one-day race La Course by Le Tour de France. She passed Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) with less than 50 metres to go after a high-speed chase on the descent from the Col de la Colombière.

Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Cervélo-Bigla) finished in third place 1:22 minutes behind the winner, and 22-year-old Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (also Cervélo-Bigla) held on for fourth place 1:58 minutes back after making the race with a solo attack on the Col de Romme and staying in front until 16 km to go.

