Kwiatkowski and Henao spearhead Team Sky at Fleche Wallonne

Image 1 of 9 Michal Kwiatkowski relaxes in Monte Carlo after winning Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 9 Philippe Gilbert and Michal Kwiatkowski ride toward the finish of the Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 9 Sergio Luis Henao (Team Sky) and Philippe Gilbert (QuickStep - Floors) in the lead group near the end of Amstel Gold (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 9 Sebastian Henao (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 9 Gianni Moscon of Team Sky finished fifth in 2017 (Image credit: Reuben Bakker-Dyos / Immediate Media) Image 6 of 9 Owain Doull (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 9 Diego Rosa (Team Sky) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 9 Tao Geoghegan Hart in the bunch at the Vuelta al País Vasco (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 9 Michal Golas (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Michal Kwiatkowski and Sergio Henao will spearhead the Team Sky line-up at this Wednesday’s Fleche Wallonne. Both are former podium finishers at the mid-week Classic, with Henao taking second in 2013 and Kwiatkowski finishing third the following season.

Diego Rosa and Sebastian Henao are also in the squad and are viable options for the British outfit. Cobbled Classics revelation Gianni Moscon will return to racing, after finishing fifth at Paris-Roubaix earlier this month. Michal Golas provides some extra experience for the team with neo-pros Owain Doull and Tao Geoghegan Hart completing the line-up.

The team is without last year’s Liege-Bastogne-Liege winner Wout Poels after the Dutchman picked up a knee injury. However, Kwiatkowski and Henao have ably picked up the baton for Team Sky. Both riders made it into the key break at last Sunday’s Amstel Gold, although Kwiatkowski had to bridge the gap alone after missing the initial move. The Polish rider then forced the race-winning attack on the Bemelerberg, taking Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) with him. Kwiatkowski would take second in the end, after being over-powered by Gilbert in the sprint. Henao finished sixth, 10 seconds behind the duo.

Rosa made his debut at Fleche Wallonne last year, finishing 20th and the best finisher for his Astana team. Along with Sebastian Henao, the Italian provides some strong support as well as a back-up plan, should things go awry with their main leaders. Fleche Wallonne will be Moscon’s first race since Paris-Roubaix. The 22-year-old was Team Sky’s star performer during a challenging cobbled Classics campaign. Wednesday’s race will be Moscon’s first appearance as it will be for Geoghegan Hart and Doull, both of who competed at the Amstel Gold Race last Sunday. For Golas, it will be his eighth start at Fleche Wallonne after making his debut back in 2007.

Team Sky for Fleche Wallonne: Owain Doull, Tao Geoghegan Hart, Michal Golas, Sebastian Henao, Sergio Henao, Michal Kwiatkowski, Gianni Moscon and Diego Rosa.