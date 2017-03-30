Kwiatkowski and Henao lead Team Sky at Pais Vasco

Image 1 of 5 Peter Sagan, Michal Kwiatkowski and Juilan Alaphilippe fight for the win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) winner of the 2017 Milan-Sanremo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) on the attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Sergio Henao (Sky) in the yellow jersey at Paris-Nice. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Sergio Henao (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Milan-San Remo winner Michal Kwiatkowski and Paris-Nice winner Sergio Henao will lead Team Sky at next week’s Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco as they look to continue their run of success.

Kwiatkowski has not raced since beating Peter Sagan and Julian Alaphilippe in a close sprint in the Via Roma, while the hilly Basque stage race will also see a return to racing for Henao after he held off a last-stage attack from Alberto Contador to win Paris-Nice.

Kwiatkowski and Henao will join forces to take on Contador, who leads the Trek-Segafredo team. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) is arguably the favourite for the six-day race after dominating the Volta a Catalunya. Other contenders include Romain Bardet (AG2R-La Mondiale), Nicolas Roche (BMC), Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale-Drapac), Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal), Adam Yates (Orica-Scott) and Warren Barguil (Team Sunweb).

Team Sky have selected a team of experience and youth, with Tao Geoghegan Hart included in the squad on the day he celebrates his 22nd birthday.





Only the first stage suits the sprinters, with stage 5 to Eibar ending with a nasty climb to the finish line. The final 27.7km individual time trial will crown the overall winner



Team Sky for the Tour of the Basque Country: Tao Geoghegan Hart, Michal Golas, Sebastian Henao, Sergio Henao, Vasil Kiryienka, Michal Kwiatkowski, David Lopez and Mikel Nieve.