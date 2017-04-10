Team Sky take heart from Moscon's Paris-Roubaix showing
Ellingworth draws comparison between Italian's fifth place and Boonen's 2002 ride
Team Sky’s Rod Ellingworth drew comparisons between Gianni Moscon and Tom Boonen after the 22-year-old Italian took fifth at Paris-Roubaix on Sunday. Boonen, who was competing in his last Paris-Roubaix at the weekend, signalled his place as a future great with an impressive third place on his debut at the age of 21 in 2002.
