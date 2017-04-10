Trending

Team Sky take heart from Moscon's Paris-Roubaix showing

Ellingworth draws comparison between Italian's fifth place and Boonen's 2002 ride

Image 1 of 5

Gianni Moscon delivered an impressive top five finish in his second Paris-Roubaix appearance.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 5

Gianni Moscon (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 5

Geraint Thomas of Great Britain and Team Sky (R) talks to Sky Procycling coach Rod Ellingworth ahead of stage during stage three of the 2013 Tour de France

Image 4 of 5

Gianni Moscon rode an aggressive Paris-Roubaix on his way to fifth place

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 5

Gianni Moscon joined Team Sky teammate Ian Stannard on the hydraulic version of the Pinarello Dogma K8-S

(Image credit: Ben Delaney/Immediate Media)

Team Sky’s Rod Ellingworth drew comparisons between Gianni Moscon and Tom Boonen after the 22-year-old Italian took fifth at Paris-Roubaix on Sunday. Boonen, who was competing in his last Paris-Roubaix at the weekend, signalled his place as a future great with an impressive third place on his debut at the age of 21 in 2002.

