Kreuziger signs with Astana

Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas Doimo) leads the escape group in La Fleche Wallonne. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

After five seasons with Liquigas, Czech Roman Kreuziger will leave the team with which he began his professional career and head to the Astana team of Alexander Vinokourov.

Kreuziger, 24, turned heads in 2008 when he placed second in the Tour de Romandie and then went on to win the Tour de Suisse one month later. His break-out season also included a 12th place overall in the Tour de France.

The following season, he won Tour de Romandie and took 9th overall in the Tour.

This season, Kreuziger won the Giro di Sardegna, placed third overall in Paris-Nice, 5th in the Amstel Gold Race and 9th overall in the Tour de France.

Vinokourov welcomed his new Czech teammate in a press release, stating, "I am pleased that the team has reached an agreement with Roman Kreuziger, we are currently finalizing contracts to submit very soon a new roster for next season that represent with power and pride the colors of Kazakhstan."