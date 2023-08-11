Kopecky not daunted by status of Road World Championships favourite

After claiming two world titles on the track at the combined UCI Cycling World Championships, Belgian Lotte Kopecky heads into Sunday's elite women's road race as the odds-on favourite to take the rainbow jersey.

The double Belgian champion won the Tour of Flanders for the second year in a row this season as well as the opening stage of the Tour de France Femmes with a powerful solo attack on a short, steep climb. She also wore the maillot jaune for six stages and finished second to trade teammate Demi Vollering in the overall standings.

With the road race course in Glasgow full of just the kind of terrain that Kopecky has used to claim victories, all eyes are on her and she carries the weight of her nation after compatriot Wout van Aert could not match Mathieu van der Poel in last weekend's men's road race.

Kopecky, speaking to the Belgian media, said she has no problem going into the race having a big target on her back.

"I take that into account and have resolved not to get frustrated if they sit on my wheel," Kopecky said. "If they ride on my wheel, it means I am riding in front and therefore doing well. It's also such a tough course that it won't be any easier for the riders on my wheel."



The Dutch team is on her radar, with Vollering another favourite along with Tour de France stage winner Liane Lippert (Germany) and Time Trial World Champion Chloé Dygert (USA).

"The strongest country seems to me to be Italy, they have several fast riders who can sprint if necessary. I am curious what the other countries will do. If they open up the race quickly, as they did for the men, it would not be to my disadvantage. For me, it can easily be a grueling race. Although I think it will lull more often than it did with the men."

Any rider going home from this first combined championships with two rainbow jerseys would be satisfied. But after winning the Points and Elimination Races this week, Kopecky says she is still hungry for more.

"I still feel fresh and the hunger is still very high: the track is close to my heart, but this road race is more important. For me, this is the most important race of the year."

"Suppose I don't win on Sunday, I would like to trade those other three medals for the rainbow jersey, although that's not a train of thought in my head."

At her side, Julie De Wilde, who is eligible for the under-23 title, has vowed to work for Kopecky.

"I'm only here with one goal, which is to try to take the world title with Lotte in the elites. My results don't play a role. Lotte also has the greatest chance of winning.

Kopecky said she would return the favour if the circumstance arises.

"If the course situation allows it, we should definitely not forget that. I also have no problem doing something for Julie," Kopecky said.