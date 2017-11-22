Kolar keeps training light with drifting descent - Video

Image 1 of 5 Michael Kolar (Bora-hansgrohe) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Michael Kolar (Bora-hansgrohe) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Michael Kolar (Bora-hansgrohe) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Michael Kolar (Bora-hansgrohe) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Michael Kolar (Slovakia) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Bora-Hansgrohe's Michael Kolar is keeping things light while training recently in Spain, with the 24-year-old Slovakian posting video of himself 'drifting' his bike through slightly wet corners on a descent.

In comments on his post, Kolar reveals that he was descending down the 'Military climb' into Palma Mallorca. The loyal Peter Sagan lieutenant says he's riding on his training tyres - the 28mm Specialized Roubaix - and that he's got a spotter up the road letting him know if the road is clear of traffic.

Kolar started his pro career at the Ducla Trencin team where the Sagan bothers Peter and Juraj started out, then he signed with Tinkoff-Saxo in 2014. The Sagans joined him at the team in 2015, and Kolar moved with them to Bora-Hansgrohe this year. He's signed with the German team through 2019.