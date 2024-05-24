Koerner exchanges Danish champion’s jersey for QOM jersey at RideLondon Classique

By
published

Former high diver climbs Essex hills to scoop maximum QOM points

RideLondon Classique 2024: Rebecca Koerner dons the QOM leader's jersey after stage 1
RideLondon Classique 2024: Rebecca Koerner dons the QOM leader's jersey after stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images)

 At the sign-in for stage 1 of the RideLondon Classique in Saffron Walden, Rebecca Koerner (Uno-X Mobility) was easy to spot in the red-and-white jersey of the Danish national champion. The 23-year-old will wear a different jersey on stage 2, though: She went into the breakaway and won all three QOM sprints, putting her in the orange-and-blue QOM jersey.

“We wanted to have an aggressive race and be out front with at least one rider. Luckily, I was the one who got to get away. I've really been looking forward to getting into a real breakaway, and today I succeeded, so I'm really happy,” Koerner said in the post-stage interview.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.