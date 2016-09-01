Knetemann next rider to leave Rabo Liv - Women's News Shorts

Image 1 of 4 Roxanne Knetemann (NED) of Liv-Plantur Cycling Team rides the last few hundred metres of the Flèche Wallonne Femmes (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 2 of 4 Barbara Guarischi (Canyon-SRAM) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 3 of 4 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 4 of 4 Kristin Armstrong with her third gold medal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Knetemann next rider to leave Rabo Liv

Roxane Knetemann announced that she will leave Rabo Liv at the end of this season and join Poitou–Charentes.Futuroscope.86 in 2017.

Knetemann is the next rider in a series to leave Rabo Liv after Olympic gold medallist Anna van der Breggen, who will join Boels Dolmans, Lucinda Brand who heads to Liv-Plantur and Thalita de Jong who is going to Lares-Waowdeals. There are also rumours that former world champion Pauline Ferrand-Prevot is also set to leave the team.

Knetemann has spent five seasons with Rabo Liv and has previously raced for AA Drink, Merida Cycling and Skil-Koga. She was fifth at Gent-Wevelgem in 2014 and seventh at la Fleche Wallonne in 2015. She has also placed in the top 10 at Boels Rental Hills Classic, Ladies Tour of Norway. She was third at the Open de Suede Vargarda road race and second with Rabo Liv in the team time trial, both in 2014.

Van der Breggen helps Niewiadoma to stage win at Boels Rental Ladies Tour

Katarzyna Niewiadoma won the third stage at the Boels Rental Ladies Tour on Thursday. Her win came after a display of strong teamwork from Rabo Liv where Anna van der Breggen helped support Niewiadoma to the win in the closing kilometres.

The two teammates were part of a 15-rider breakaway during the 122.6km stage. Van der Breggen pulled the move into the base of the final climb, which split up the group and Niewiadoma was able to then sprint for the stage win ahead of Amy Pieters (Wiggle High5) and Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans).

"Anna set the pace, which was enormously increased and upheld into the foot of the climb," said team manager Koos Moerenhout. "Anna's sacrifice was admirable. The team was in support for Kasia and that made it even more off a beautiful win. Moreover, it was not a simple stage. It was a wonderful course and great struggle."

Guarischi back to top form after broken elbow; aims for Worlds

Barbara Guarischi (Canyon-SRAM) has returned to top form after breaking her elbow just five weeks ago at La Course by Le Tour de France. She showed her form after placing third on the podium at the opening stage of the Boels Rental Ladies Tour on Tuesday. The Italian will aim to make the World Championships team in October.

In a team meeting ahead of the race, Guarischi and her team director Ronny Lauke spoke about the Italian's chances in the sprints this week.

"We started the race meeting and Ronny said 'Ok Baby, you do a sprint today?'

"I laughed at him and said, 'Are you joking Ronny?!' And he said, 'No, come on. We do a lead out and we try our best!'

"So I said, 'You are crazy. But okay, we'll do it!'

Amalie Dideriksen (Boels Dolmans) won the sprint ahead of Sara Mustonen (Team Liv-Plantur) and Guarischi finished third.

"I'm happy with this result because I know that my arm will get more powerful in the next weeks and I look forward to trying for a spot at Worlds in Qatar," Guarischi said. "My teammates were like a mum, always with eyes on me. I really felt that the whole race we rode blind as a team. Even with our eyes closed we knew where each other was, and this is a really nice feeling."

Boise municipal park named after Kristin Armstrong

The City of Boise, Idaho, has renamed one of its municipal parks after Kristin Armstrong following her third Olympic gold medal victory in the time trial. Armstrong went into the O2016 Olympic Games as one of the favourites to win a gold medal after she had won golds in 2008 Beijing and 2012 London.

Boise Mayor Dave Bieter unveiled the park's new name at Armstrong's welcome home celebration on Wednesday.The park is 28-acre park and is located at 500 S. Walnut St.

"If it wasn't my favorite park yesterday, it's my favorite park today," Armstrong said in the Idaho Statesman report.