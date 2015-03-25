Klier keeps pressure off Cannondale riders despite slow start to 2015

Image 1 of 5 The green and black Cannondale-Garmin kit stands out in the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 The British Virgin Islands provided varied terrain for the Cannondale-Garmin team (Image credit: Cannondale) Image 3 of 5 New bikes and new kit for the 2015 Cannondale-Garmin team (Image credit: Cannondale) Image 4 of 5 Dan Martin (Cannondale Garmin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Andrew Talansky (Cannondale Garmin) and polka dot jersey holder Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) in the breakaway

Despite not recording a win this season Cannondale-Garmin’s director Andreas Klier is in no rush to put excess pressure on his riders. At the start of Dwars Door Vlaanderen in Roeselare, Belgium, Klier cut a relaxed figure as he discussed the team’s campaign that has failed to yield a single win so far.

“The riders are healthy but we’ve not had too much success and you can see that if you look at the results,” the German told Cyclingnews.

“We obviously don’t have a pure sprinter on the team and we chose for that set-up but the guys are going fast. That sounds strange but it’s fact and we’re hoping the big result and win will come soon.”

Garmin have picked up two podium places in races this year but their two leaders – Dan Martin and Andrew Talansky – have failed to make significant impressions in the first three months of the season, although their grandest race aims are dialled in for later in the year.

“It’s difficult to say what’s missing at the moment,” mused Klier.

“We’re working for it and we’re keeping our discipline as much as possible. If we do that, then the results will come because we have a strong group of guys here.

“In terms of pressure that comes from within. We obviously always want to win, whether it’s the riders or the directors who are all ex-riders but it’s never one-on-one, there’s 200 people and it’s not that easy.”

As a former rider who went through barren spells as an individual and as part of a team, Klier can at least draw on inspiration from his racing days. During his time at Telekom he and the squad had to wait until April before winning their first race during one season, and according to Klier, patience was key.

“I remember being in the same situation with Telekon one year. We had to wait until Amstel for our first victory. We hadn’t a single win until that point but what I remember was that our boss at the time remained calm. We’re not at Amstel yet so there’s still plenty of time.”