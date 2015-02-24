Video: Dan Martin on leadership at Cannondale-Garmin

Image 1 of 2 Defending champion Dan Martin (Garmin Sharp) signs on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 2 Dan Martin (Cannondale-Garmin) (Image credit: Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling)

Despite being just 28 years of age, Dan Martin finds himself as an elder statesman of the newly formed Cannondale-Garmin team, which has the youngest average age in the WorldTour.

With Christian Vande Velde and David Zabriskie retiring in 2013, and David Millar following suit last year, Martin is one of three riders – along with Tom Danielson and Ryder Hesjedal – remaining from Garmin’s original 2008 incarnation as Slipstream Sports. Now with a string of young recruits joining from Cannondale, Martin is having to become a leader in a broader sense than just being the rider who brings in results like last year’s Giro di Lombardia victory.

During the team’s recent training camp in Mallorca, the Irishman sat down with Cyclingnews to discuss his newfound status in the team and how it might affect his 2015 season.

“In past years I’ve been a leader results-wise but as far as actually giving guidance to the guys, it hasn’t really been my role,” he says. “I’m sure it’s a role I’ll be able to step into without any problem. It’s something else to add into the mix that will make this season a hell of a lot of fun.”

