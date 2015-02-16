Video: Training ride with the Cannondale-Garmin cycling team

Image 1 of 2 The Cannondale Garmin riders put on a show for the cameras (Image credit: Cannondale) Image 2 of 2 The Cannondale Garmin riders model their new team kit (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

While the majority of WorldTour teams have held their fill of training winter training camps, Cannondale-Garmin have taken the slightly unorthodox decision to run a second camp in February.

The American team’s first get-together took place in December and since then the squad have made racing debuts in the Santos Tour Down Under and the Challenge Mallorca.

However the latter location saw the team hold their second training camp with a high – but not full – proportion of the team reporting for duty.

The majority of the team’s ambitions and goals lie further into the season with Ardennes and Tour de France high amongst them. And while the training camp held its fair share of long days in the saddle there was still some room for relaxation and team bonding. In this exclusive video for Cyclingnews the Cannondale-Garmin team enjoy a slow, coffee-stop ride, with enough time to even sing Lasse Norman Hansen an enthusiastic, even if a little out of tune, rendition of happy birthday.





