Gallery: Cannondale-Garmin train in British Virgin Islands
Riders show off the new green and black argyle look
It’s the morning after the night of the Cannondale-Garmin show-stopping team presentation in New York. The riders have of a day of media obligations and interviews after the party atmosphere of the presentation.
While all the attention was on the new bikes, new jerseys, and the riders ambitions for 2015, the team also released a set of images from last month’s get together in the British Virgin Islands. Several riders got to wear the new black and green argyle kit and ride the new Cannondale bikes.
The team – a merger between Cannondale Procycling and Garmin-Sharp, has brought together two WorldTour teams under one banner. The main focus of the pre-season camp was to mould the two separate contingents into a working, coherent squad of professional cyclists. A sailing exercise formed part of that excise but as with every training camp, it wasn’t long before the riders were out on their bikes and putting in the miles.
You can view the training camp gallery, right here, while you can see close up images of the new bikes here, and the presentation gallery, here.
