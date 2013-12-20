Kittel to ride Tour Down Under

Image 1 of 3 Marcel Kittel (Argos - Shimano) wins the Roeselare Criterium ahead of Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) and Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 3 Simon Geschke (Argos-Shimano) earned the most aggressive rider prize (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 3 of 3 Nikias Arndt (Team Argos-Shimano) wins stage 3 (Image credit: AFP)

Argos-Shimano has announced its team for the Tour Down Under. Marcel Kittel will travel to Australia yet again to test his speed at the start of his fourth season in the pro ranks. The Dutch team that will make its race debut in the colors of the new title sponsor, which will be announced early January, takes a mixed team to Australia.

Kittel is taking his trusted lead-out man Koen de Kort with him as well as Johannes Fröhlinger and Thierry Hupond, riders who work hard to reel in breakaways.

"It will of course be our aim to take the sprint opportunities with Marcel in the team, but there aren't that many sprints," said sports manager Addy Engels.

The team, therefore, also is betting on the strength of Simon Geschke, a rider with a strong uphill finish. "With Simon we have someone with us for the tougher stages. Some of the stage profiles are perfect for him and if they come down to a small group sprint he is fast," Engels said.

Next to Kittel, De Kort, Hupond, Fröhlinger and Geschke, American Tom Peterson and young German Nikias Arndt will make the long journey to Australia. Both riders will compete in their first Tour Down Under.

The race will start on January 21in Nuriootpa, in the Barossa Valley wine region, and will finish six days later in Adelaide.