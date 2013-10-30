Trending

Spekenbrink to announce new sponsor as Argos step aside

Three-year deal for new title sponsor

Marcel Kittel (Argos - Shimano) on the podium

Team boss Iwan Spekenbrink (Argos Shimano)

Marcel Kittel (Argos - Shimano) wins the Roeselare Criterium

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano)

Iwan Spekenbrink has announced that his WorldTour will have a new lead sponsor for 2014. The team are currently listed as Argos-Shimano but will unveil a new sponsor at their team presentation at the start of next year.

“The partnership has been a commercial and sporting success. We are very proud of the development of the team and its performance in the last two years. Team Argos-Shimano’s recent performance at the Tour de France was a particular highlight. Argos wishes the team – supported by its new sponsor – continuing success in the future.”

Earlier this month Spekenbrink announced the formation of an under-23 team. They already support a full-time women's program.


 