Spekenbrink to announce new sponsor as Argos step aside

Image 1 of 4 Marcel Kittel (Argos - Shimano) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Team boss Iwan Spekenbrink (Argos Shimano) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Marcel Kittel (Argos - Shimano) wins the Roeselare Criterium (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 4 of 4 Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Iwan Spekenbrink has announced that his WorldTour will have a new lead sponsor for 2014. The team are currently listed as Argos-Shimano but will unveil a new sponsor at their team presentation at the start of next year.





“The partnership has been a commercial and sporting success. We are very proud of the development of the team and its performance in the last two years. Team Argos-Shimano’s recent performance at the Tour de France was a particular highlight. Argos wishes the team – supported by its new sponsor – continuing success in the future.”

Earlier this month Spekenbrink announced the formation of an under-23 team. They already support a full-time women's program.



