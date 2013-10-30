Spekenbrink to announce new sponsor as Argos step aside
Three-year deal for new title sponsor
Iwan Spekenbrink has announced that his WorldTour will have a new lead sponsor for 2014. The team are currently listed as Argos-Shimano but will unveil a new sponsor at their team presentation at the start of next year.
“The partnership has been a commercial and sporting success. We are very proud of the development of the team and its performance in the last two years. Team Argos-Shimano’s recent performance at the Tour de France was a particular highlight. Argos wishes the team – supported by its new sponsor – continuing success in the future.”
Earlier this month Spekenbrink announced the formation of an under-23 team. They already support a full-time women's program.
