Kittel to remain with Argos-Shimano

Image 1 of 2 Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 2 Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) elated to take a win on the Champs-Elysees (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Marcel Kittel, John Degenkolb, Simon Geschke and Tom Dumoulin have all signed new contracts to remain with Dutch WorldTour team, Argos-Shimano. Argos will retain the services of Kittel, Degenkolb and Geschke for two additional years whilst Dumoulin agreed to a one year extension.

"We're delighted to confirm the re-signing of a number of key Team Argos-Shimano riders," said general manager Iwan Spekenbrink. "Ours is a long-term project, and we're committed to helping our riders grow and develop both individually and together as a team. We have full confidence that these riders will continue to find success within the context of our way of working."

After winning four stages at this year's Tour de France, Kittel is excited to remain with Argos-Shimano and continue his development as one of the best sprinters in the world.

"After my most successful season I am happy to announce the extension of my contract with Team Argos-Shimano until 2016," said the 25-year old. "I want to develop into one of the best sprinters in the world, working with this team. I made my start as a professional here, and I am firmly convinced that the team will be able to help me develop further in the future. I didn't hesitate to extend because in this team I have found the environment that I want for my sport. It is important to me to be fully supported in promoting a clean and sustainable sport.

"And from a purely human and emotional perspective, I have a close bond with the team. I can rely 100 percent on my teammates. We also have what is probably the best sprint train in the peloton. I'm happy about the confidence the team places in me, and this security allows me to concentrate on my sport."

Alongside Kittel, Degenkolb is a formidable sprinter in his own right and is looking forward to remaining with the Argos squad.

"I feel at home and very comfortable in this team," said Degenkolb. "It's great to see how everyone really works together and sacrifices themselves for a common goal, building toward the future of cycling."

