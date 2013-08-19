Argos satisfied with second for Dumoulin at Eneco Tour

Image 1 of 4 Tom Dumoulin (Argos-Shimano) was put under immense pressure (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 4 Tom Dumoulin (Argos Shimano) moves into the race lead (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 4 It's all happening as discussions are going on everwhere, here Skil-Shimano team-manager Rudi Kemna (second from right), chats with Chief Commissaire Alexander Donike, as Brad Huff (left) of Jelly Belly and Martijn Swinkels hold their own conversation on the drama at the finish in Dongfang. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 4 of 4 Tom Dumoulin (Argos-Shimano) was happy with his podium place (Image credit: Photopress.be)

Tom Dumoulin (Argos-Shimano) started the final stage of the Eneco Tour with a slim nine second lead to defend over eventual winner Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma–QuickStep). Although Dumoulin was unable to rein in Stybar in the hectic finale, he still put in a respectable ride to finish in second on the general classification.

"Even if I am happy with second place, of course I feel some disappointment," said Dumoulin after he caught his breath. "Yesterday we fought hard for the lead and then to give it away on the last stage is quite hard. When Chavanel came back everything looked pretty good, we did what we had to do and everything was going to plan. But I could really feel my legs so an attack was difficult to cover, and when it came I just couldn’t follow."

"I am really happy about with my progression though, to be at this level now is the result of hard work and of course the work of the team," continued Dumoulin. "I hope to grow into a rider for these kind of races and I will certainly be back to battle again for the victory."

Argos-Shimano coach Rudi Kemna was proud of Dumoulin’s efforts and had no qualms in admitting defeat to a stronger Omega Pharma-QuickStep team on the day.

"We are proud of Tom today, Stybar was just better we can say," explained Kemna. "It was a good break for us from the beginning, so we controlled where necessary and knew Tom had to stay close to Stybar. When Stybar attacked in the final kilometers he just could not follow and that is racing."

"We are proud of this second place, we proved that we have the ability, and also when it comes to the general classification in WorldTour races, especially in these kind of races with time trials and small mountains," added Kemna.

It’s the overall development of young talents that Argos pride themselves on, and the progression of Dumoulin since he transferred from Rabobank in 2012 exemplifies that, Kemna explained.

"We are working on a dedicated training plan to bring our young talents to the next level and it is good to see that they are now proving that they can perform at this level and that there is still space for growth."

