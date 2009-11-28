Kidney stone can't stop Schep

Image 1 of 2 There was a medical scare for Peter Schep after he felt unwell during the team elimination race. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 2 Peter Schep is taken for medical checks after feeling unwell during the team elimination race. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Dutchman Peter Schep felt so unwell during the third night of the Gent Six Day race on Thursday that he had to be carried off the track and taken to hospital. Despite the health scare the 32-year-old Dutchman was back in action for Friday's fourth night of action.

At the hospital, Schep was diagnosed with a kidney stone blocking his bladder. The problem was taken care of, and the rider returned to his hotel for the night. Schep vowed to return to the race, which he did last night.

Going into Saturday night's action, Schep and his race partner Jeff Vermeulen are in sixth place, 3 laps behind leaders Iljo Keisse and Roger Kluge.

Follow Cyclingnews on Twitter for the very latest coverage of events taking place in the cycling world - twitter.com/cyclingnewsfeed



The 2009 Cyclingnews reader poll

You can still enter the 2009 Cyclingnews reader poll and vote for your riders, teams, races, moments, equipment and photos of the year.

One lucky reader will win an Argon18 Krypton bike so get your entries in before the closing date - December 31, 2009.