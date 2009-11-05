Keisse ready for revenge after aquittal

Image 1 of 2 Keisse isn't faking (Image credit: Luc Claessen) Image 2 of 2 Iljo Keisse during the 2008 Gent Six Day. (Image credit: Daniel Simms)

Iljo Keisse will have feelings of revenge “for the rest of my career” for the doping charges he has lived with for the past year.

On Monday, the track rider was cleared of doping charges stemming from the Six Days of Gent 2008. Interviewed by the Belgian website Sporza, he said that the upcoming Six Days of Gent “will be the highlight of my year”.

“I want to prove that I was unjustly accused,” said the 26-year-old Belgian.

When Keisse heard the news on Monday, “I got goosebumps and tears in my eyes. Now I realise that it is still not completely over.” He acknowledged that some fans had demonstrated a “negative reaction” to his acquittal, with some commentators saying this “would prove the cycling world was corrupt. And if I win a Six Days, that will prove it.”

He admitted that he has suffered financially from the case. “It is true that I lost much money.” But more important to him is the damage done to his image.

“I realise this will haunt me a long time,” he said.

Keisse has been riding as an elite without contract, and most recently finished third in the Six Days of Grenoble. He will ride the Gent race (November 24-29) with German Roger Kluge.

Follow Cyclingnews on Twitter for the very latest coverage of events taking place in the cycling world - twitter.com/cyclingnewsfeed.