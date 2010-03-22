Keisse likely out of Track Worlds after training crash

Belgium's Iljo Keisse (Quick Step) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Belgian track team for the UCI World Championships was gutted on Monday after its rider Iljo Keisse suffered a crash during a training session in Copenhagen's Ballerup Arena and is suspected to have a broken collarbone.

Keisse was the team's hopeful for medals in the men's Madison and points race. He had also recently stepped into the ProTour ranks on the road with the Quick Step team.

Belgium had already suffered the loss of Dominique Cornu, who last year placed third in the individual pursuit but felt that his form was not good enough to justify the trip to Copenhagen.

Kenny de Ketele also pulled out after being diagnosed with mononucleosis.

The loss leaves three male riders for Belgium at the championships: Ingmar De Poortere, Tim Mertens and Jonathan Dufrasne.