Keisse and Morkov endure final attacks to win Gent Six Day

Iljo Keisse and six-day partner Michael Morkov took a bonus lap in the final Madison of the Gent Six Day to take the overall win Sunday in Belgium.

Keisse and Morkov started the final days as leaders and overcame multiple attacks to seal the win, which is Keisse's sixth overall in Ghent and the 25th six-day win of his career.

“I’m really happy about this victory” Keisse said. “It’s a race that I love and I have a special feeling with the public. They really pushed me and my teammate today. Morkov was great. We worked really well together the whole week. He is very strong. He has a great technique and tactically he knows how to do it.

“Everything went well, and finally I can celebrate again a victory after two second places in the last two years. That’s a nice moment for me. I started as a cyclist here at T’Kuipke. This track is really magic.”