Keegan Swenson expects Rad Dirt Fest to 'blow up a fair bit' with 10,613 feet of climbing and punchy hills at the end

By
published

US rider could seal third overall title at Life Time Grand Prix with win, but top contenders battling for shares in $300,000 purse

Keegan Swenson (Santa Cruz Bicycles) rides solo to win a fourth Leadville Trail 100 MTB and extend his lead in the Life Time Grand Prix
Keegan Swenson (Santa Cruz Bicycles) rides solo to win a fourth Leadville Trail 100 MTB (Image credit: Life Time)

Keegan Swenson (Santa Cruz Bicycles-SRAM) is on the verge of securing a third overall title in the Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda off-road series, which he can seal with a victory Saturday at The Rad Dirt Fest in Trinidad, Colorado. But there are 113 miles across 10,613 feet of climbing that the US rider has not seen before, and a solid men's field trying to extend the battle for a share in a $300,000 prize purse to late October at Big Sugar Gravel.

"It's my first time in Trinidad. It's kind of a similar vibe to Steamboat [SBT GRVL], but more turns and less long straightaways, with some punchier climbs near the end. It's a nice change from the Midwest gravel we've done the last bit," the three-time SBT GRVL winner said after a pre-ride on the course Thursday. 

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).