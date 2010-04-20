Katusha add Rund um den Finanzplatz to schedule

Image 1 of 2 Fabian Wegmann (Team Milram) milks the celebrations after beating Karsten Kroon in a sprint. Image 2 of 2 Kim Kirchen (Katusha) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Four ProTour teams will be at the start of Rund um den Finanzplatz on May 1 in Frankfurt, Germany. This week, Katusha was confirmed as the latest squad to be added to the start list of the race formerly known as Rund um den Henninger Turm.

Katusha, like the other ProTour teams, will bring a strong squad to the German race, with Kim Kirchen, Serguei Ivanov, Robbie McEwen and Filippo Pozzato all expected to start.

The other three ProTour teams are Milram, HTC-Columbia and Rabobank. Milram will present not only defending champion Fabian Wegmann, but also Linus Gerdemann. Top sprinter Andre Greipel will lead HTC-Columbia, and the US-team will also feature local rider Tony Martin.

Eight Professional Continental teams will also ride: Vorarlberg-Corratec, Landbouwkrediet, Topsport-Vlaanderen, Colnago CSF Inox, Skil-Shimano, Vacansoleil, CCC Polsat Polkowice, and Saur-Sojasun. The field will be completed by German Continental teams LKT Team Brandenburg, Seven Stones, Team Heizomat, Team Kuota Indeland, Team NetApp and Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse.

Race organiser Bernd Moos-Achenbach was extremely satisfied with the squads that will line up for his race next week. "We have top riders from top teams at the start - they'll guarantee the fans a great race."

Last year's edition of the race - then called Eschborn-Frankfurt - was won by Fabian Wegmann (Milram) in a two-man sprint with Karsten Kroon (Saxo Bank).