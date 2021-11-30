Katie Archibald rejoins Ceratizit-WNT

British rider Katie Archibald is making a return to the professional peloton after signing with German squad Ceratizit-WNT for the next two seasons.

The 27-year-old rode for the squad – then known as WNT Pro Cycling – back in 2017, and also spent a year at Wiggle High5 before re-focusing on the track for the last three years.

Archibald is a three-time world champion on the track across the Omnium, Madison and Team Pursuit disciplines, has 17 European track titles to her name.

She was part of Great Britain's Team Pursuit gold medal-winning team at the 2016 Olympics before taking silver in the discipline at the Tokyo Games this summer as well as winning Madison gold.

On the road, she has a win at the prologue at the 2018 BeNe Ladies Tour to her name in addition to finishing third overall at the race.

Recently, she has been competing in the inaugural UCI Track Champions League, where she leads the endurance standings after taking three wins out of four Scratch and Elimination Races across the first two rounds.

"Hip hip hooraaaay! Welcome home Katie," the team announced in a post on Twitter.

"After a stellar performance at the first two rounds of the UCI Track Champions League in Mallorca and Lithuania, we thought we'd continue the celebrations by welcoming Katie Archibald back to the team, her home until 2024."

Ceratizit-WNT is undergoing some major changes heading into the 2022 season, with Kirsten Wild retiring, Elizabeth Banks heading to EF Education-Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank, and Julie Leth moving to the new Uno-X team.

The majority of the squad's 2022 roster has yet to be confirmed, but Maria Giulia Confalonieri and Laura Asencio are already contracted to the team for next year.