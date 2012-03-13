Kadri out for two months from Paris-Nice crash
Further exams reveal more serious injuries
Blel Kadri (AG2R La Mondiale) will be out of competition for two months due to injuries sustained from a crash in stage 5 at Paris-Nice, his team announced today
The 25-year-old Frenchman was originally diagnosed with a broken scapula and thought not to need corrective surgery, but further medical examinations in Toulouse revealed more serious injuries. Kadri's broken scapula was revealed to be a more complex fracture requiring surgery, and he's also been diagnosed with a skull fracture.
Kadri underwent surgery today and is expected to return to competition in two months.
Kadri is in his fourth year as a professional cyclist, all with AG2R La Mondiale, and has one victory in his palmares, a stage at the 2010 Route du Sud.
