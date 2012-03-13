Kadri out for two months from Paris-Nice crash

Image 1 of 2 Blel Kadri (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 2 Blel Kadri (AG2R) is attended by medical staff after suffering serious injury in a crash on stage 5 of Paris-Nice. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Blel Kadri (AG2R La Mondiale) will be out of competition for two months due to injuries sustained from a crash in stage 5 at Paris-Nice, his team announced today

The 25-year-old Frenchman was originally diagnosed with a broken scapula and thought not to need corrective surgery, but further medical examinations in Toulouse revealed more serious injuries. Kadri's broken scapula was revealed to be a more complex fracture requiring surgery, and he's also been diagnosed with a skull fracture.

Kadri underwent surgery today and is expected to return to competition in two months.

Kadri is in his fourth year as a professional cyclist, all with AG2R La Mondiale, and has one victory in his palmares, a stage at the 2010 Route du Sud.