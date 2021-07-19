Trending

Justin Williams wins second contest at Salt Lake Criterium in Holladay

By

L39ION of Los Angeles rider continues to lead USA CRITS for men and Harriet Owen takes series lead for women

Justin Williams wins Salt Lake Criterium - Holladay 2021
Justin Williams wins Salt Lake Criterium - Holladay 2021 (Image credit: Kit Karzen/L39ION of Los Angeles)

Justin Williams (L39ION of Los Angeles) returned to the winner’s circle Sunday at the second day of the Salt Lake Criterium held in Holladay, Utah. 2019 USA CRITS overall champion Thomas Gibbons (Automatic Racing) took second ahead of a charging Travis McCabe (Best Buddies Racing).

“I love this shit! The team road out their skins and let me play amongst the wolves at the end. Good thing I’m a ‘lion’,” Justin Wiliams wrote on his Instagram feed. 

The weekend of racing in Utah featured the third and fourth stop of the national series for USA CRITS. New for 2021 was a second day of racing in Holladay, 20 minutes south of the state capitol. The hilly, quadrilateral course on wide avenues with sweeping turns challenged riders with its elevation of 4,465 feet (1,361 metres) above sea level in the foothills of the Wasatch Mountains and seering summer temperatures over 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

Aggressive racing over the hour saw multiple attacks early, with the first a trio of riders, Gage Hecht (Aevolo), Ian Anderson (Space City Development) and Danny Summerhill (Best Buddies Racing), who was the lap leader in the fourth race of the series. With under 20 laps to go, the field was back together. 

L39ION of Los Angeles attacked for a couple of laps, but then it was all Justin Williams to jump from the bunch in the closing metres for the win.

It was the third USA CRITS win in four tries for Justin Williams, who finished third in Saturday’s Salt Lake Criterium – Gateway event behind his teammates Tyler Williams and brother Cory. With the victory Sunday, he extends his overall USA CRITS series lead, with Gibbons in second place.

Harriet Owen takes back-to-back wins in Utah

In the pro women’s division, Harriet Owen (InstaFund Racing) scored back-to-back wins in Utah, throwing her bike across the line to cross the line in Holladay ahead of Mia Kilburg (DNA Pro Cycling Team), who was third best in Saturday’s contest. Third place went to Rachel Langdon (Instafund Racing).

Coming into the doubleheader of races the women’s overall standings for the series was led by Skylar Schneider (L39ION of Los Angeles), who raced at Intelligentsia Cup in Illinois rather than Utah. Owen now leads the overall standings of the series with Langdon in second.  

The next stop and fifth race of 10 for USA CRITS will be July 31 in Colorado for the Audi Denver Littleton Twilight Criterium.

Full results - pro men
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Justin Williams (L39ION of Los Angeles) 1:10:40
2Thomas Gibbons (Automatic Racing)
3Travis McCabe (Best Buddies Racing)
4Andrew Giniat (CS Velo Racing)
5Scott McGill (Aevolo)
6Sebastian Cano (Aminorip Factory Racing)
7Conor Mullervy (Team CLIF Bar Cycling)
8Josh Carling (Voler Factory Team p/b OVCB)
9Sean Burger (CS Velo Racing)
10Sean McElroy (Aevolo)
11Cyrus Pearo (Primal-Audi Denver)
12Canyon Emmott (ELBOWZ Racing)
13Cristhian Ravelo (CS Velo Racing)
14Davey Dawson (Automatic Racing)
15Galen Erickson (Gene Johnson Cycling Team)
16Tyler Locke (BSCG / Support Clean Sport / Guttenplan Coach)
17Tyler Williams (L39ION of Los Angeles)
18Kaler Marshall (Hangar 15 Bicycles Elite Racing)
19Lance Abshire (Space City Development Team)
20Michael Hernandez (Best Buddies Racing)
21Spencer Moavenzadeh (ButcherBox Cycling)
22Sam Lear (BSCG / Support Clean Sport / Guttenplan Coach)
23Adam Schepps (ButcherBox Cycling)
24Chris Tolley (ELBOWZ Racing)
25Tony Baca (Aminorip Factory Racing)
26Kevin Mullervy (Team CLIF Bar Cycling)
27Johnny Mitchell (Robson Forensic P/B Milligan Cycling)
28Tyler Stites (Aevolo)
29Joe Waters (Hangar 15 Bicycles Elite Racing)
30Chris Baker (Nashville Local Cycling)
31Wyatt Gaulke (BSCG / Support Clean Sport / Guttenplan Coach)
32Brendan Rhim (Automatic Racing)
33Chad Nichols (Team Gerard - LAUNCHPAD CYCLING)
34Kyle Tiesler (BSCG / Support Clean Sport / Guttenplan Coach) 0:00:12
35Ethan Frankel (Voler Factory Team p/b OVCB)
36Pat Casey (Hangar 15 Bicycles Elite Racing)
37John Harris (ButcherBox Cycling)
38Lance Haidet (L39ION of Los Angeles)
39Felipe Nystrom (Gene Johnson Cycling Team)
40Osias Lozano (Robson Forensic P/B Milligan Cycling)
41Daniel Swan (Automatic Racing) 0:00:16
42Stefan Rothe (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:00:17
43Spencer Jones (ELBOWZ Racing) 0:00:18
44Tj Killelea (Nashville Local Cycling) 0:00:25
45Ryan Wei (Team CLIF Bar Cycling)
46Blake Anton (Voler Factory Team p/b OVCB)
47Dalton Collins (Automatic Racing) 0:00:30
48James Wilson (Aminorip)
49Taylor Warren (CS Velo Racing)
50Gabriel Shipley (Aevolo)
51Jon Wells (Primal-Audi Denver) 0:00:37
52Alex Carmona (BSCG / Support Clean Sport / Guttenplan Coach) 0:00:50
53Gage Hecht (Aevolo) 0:00:54
54Allan Schroeder (CS Velo Racing)
55Will Gleason (CS Velo Racing)
56Brady Reed (Space City Development Team) 0:01:01
57Cade Bickmore (Aevolo) 0:01:06
58Eric Marcotte (Best Buddies Racing) 0:01:39
59Daniel Summerhill (Best Buddies Racing) 0:01:40
60Maximo Rojas (Good Guys Racing NYC P/B HighWa) 0:01:44
61Lachlan Holliday (Robson Forensic P/B Milligan Cycling)
62Samuel Boardman (L39ION of Los Angeles)
63Ruben Companioni (Best Buddies Racing) 0:01:47
64Rob Smallman (Hangar 15 Bicycles Elite Racing)
65Paul Warner (Team CLIF Bar Cycling)
66Justin Bolde (Aminorip Factory Racing)
67Lucas Clarke (Primal-Audi Denver)
68Lee Yarbro (Nashville Local Cycling)
69Pending Entry (Robson Forensic P/B Milligan Cycling)
70JD Bergmann (Team CLIF Bar Cycling)

Full results - pro women
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Harriet Owen (InstaFund Racing) 0:57:28
2Mia Kilburg (DNA Pro Cycling Team)
3Rachel Langdon (InstaFund Racing)
4Matilda Raynolds (Fearless Femme Racing)
5Holly Breck (Rally Cycling)
6Sofia Arreola (Team Twenty24)
7Ava Hachmann (Levine Law Group Elite Womens)
8Celine Oberholzer (ATX Wolfpack p/b Jakroo)
9Tina Pic (Colavita/HelloFresh Pro Womens)
10Jane Tullis (Aminorip/ExtraSweet)
11Cara O'Neill (Levine Law Group Elite Womens)
12Shayna Powless (Team Twenty24)
13Maggie Coles-Lyster (DNA Pro Cycling Team)
14Kaitlyn Agnew (ATX Wolfpack p/b Jakroo)
15Christina Gokey-Smith (Colavita/HelloFresh Pro Womens)
16Rachel Geiter (Liquid Velo)
17Natalia Franco Villegas (Team Twenty24)
18Brittany Parffrey (Colavita/HelloFresh Women Pro Womens)
19Allison McCurry (Automatic Racing)
20Kimberly Lucie (DNA Pro Cycling Team)
21Liza Rachetto (DNA Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:07
22Jaime Larmer (Roxo Racing)
23Julie Kuliecza (ATX Wolfpack p/b Jakroo)
24Kristen Arnold (ATX Wolfpack p/b Jakroo)
25Tracy Carrington (Roxo Racing)
26Kara Lilly (Automatic Racing)
27Heather Albert (Hanger 15 Bicycles)
28Nicole Jurisch (Roxo Racing)
29Allison Schroeder (Levine Law Group Elite Womens)
30Sarah Schuetter (Robson Forensic P/B Milligan Cycling)
31Valentina Chacin (Aminorip/ExtraSweet)
32Shannon Koch (Colavita/HelloFresh Women Pro Womens)
33Sierra Sims (Robson Forensic P/B Milligan Cycling)
34Carolyn Defoore (United Cycling)
35Aileen Pannecoucke (Zone Five Racing) 0:00:11
36Hayley Bates (Levine Law Group Elite Womens)
37Ingrid Smallman (Zone Five Racing)
38Melanie Wong (ATX Wolfpack p/b Jakroo) 0:00:14
39Rachel Canning (Levine Law Group Elite Womens)
40Lauren Koon (United Cycling)
41Charlotte Backus (Team Twenty24) 0:00:18
42Michelle Henry (Roxo Racing) 0:00:22
43Mia Cheeseman (Automatic Racing
44Brenna Wrye-Simpson (DNA Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:25
45Haley Smith (ATX Wolfpack p/b Jakroo) 0:00:31
46Krystal Burnham (Robson Elite P/B Milligan Cycling) 0:00:34
47Samantha Quijano (Fearless Femme Racing) 0:00:44
48Sara Rains (Colavita/HelloFresh Pro Womens) 0:00:55
49Chelsea Smith (Automatic Racing) 0:02:28
50Hannah Dalsing (Roxo Racing)
51Lisa Neumueller (Robson Forensic P/B Milligan Cycling) 0:02:42
52Chelsea Ready (Automatic Racing)
53Tamra Roberts (United Cycling)