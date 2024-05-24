'Just a stupid mistake' – Geraint Thomas unscathed after late crash at Giro d'Italia

Welshman braced for 'big, big day' on penultimate stage over Monte Grappa

Geraint Thomas had dealt comfortably with the hardest part of the day, the sudden surge in pace on the climb of Cima Sappada, but a moment's inattention over the top of the climb almost proved costly in the finale of stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia.

The steady rain and rugged terrain notwithstanding, the pink jersey group had endured a relatively comfortable afternoon in Friuli, but Thomas endured a late scare when he was sent sprawling to the ground after he clipped the rear wheel of Antonio Tiberi (Bahrain Victorious) with a shade under 6km to go.

