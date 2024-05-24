Gentlemen's agreement keeps Geraint Thomas from losing time in late crash on Giro d'Italia stage 19

Geraint Thomas' bid for a second straight podium finish in the Giro d’Italia came perilously close to disaster on stage 19 as the Welshman crashed in the final kilometres and needed a replacement bike.

Thomas touched wheels with fellow GC contender Antonio Tiberi (Bahrain Victorious) with some six kilometres to go, too far from the finish for any time loss to be automatically neutralised.

He swiftly remounted and after UAE Team Emirates Rafal Majka gestured to the bunch to slow down, was able to regain contact with the peloton.

Race leader Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) had an incident-free stage, with his overall advantage of 7:42 remaining completely intact on a hilly trek from Montegliano to Sappada. The day’s honours went to breakaway Andrea Vendrame (Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale).

The Giro runner-up in 2023, Thomas himself remains in third place overall, 8:04 back, with just two days racing to go.

"I think it shows that everybody has respect for everyone and it's not necessary," Pogačar said of not forcing the pace. "I think nobody - I mean some people, yes but here in this group, nobody wants to pass Thomas in that kind of way.

"There's a lot of respect and I hope he's OK after the crash - it was unfortunate, you know after all day going in control and then this stupid moment in the end, but I hope he's OK and that we can have a great show tomorrow."

More later...