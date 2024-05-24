Gentlemen's agreement keeps Geraint Thomas from losing time in late crash on Giro d'Italia stage 19
Welshman crashes with 6km to go but Tadej Pogačar's team slows the pace to let him rejoin
Geraint Thomas' bid for a second straight podium finish in the Giro d’Italia came perilously close to disaster on stage 19 as the Welshman crashed in the final kilometres and needed a replacement bike.
Thomas touched wheels with fellow GC contender Antonio Tiberi (Bahrain Victorious) with some six kilometres to go, too far from the finish for any time loss to be automatically neutralised.
He swiftly remounted and after UAE Team Emirates Rafal Majka gestured to the bunch to slow down, was able to regain contact with the peloton.
Race leader Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) had an incident-free stage, with his overall advantage of 7:42 remaining completely intact on a hilly trek from Montegliano to Sappada. The day’s honours went to breakaway Andrea Vendrame (Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale).
The Giro runner-up in 2023, Thomas himself remains in third place overall, 8:04 back, with just two days racing to go.
"I think it shows that everybody has respect for everyone and it's not necessary," Pogačar said of not forcing the pace. "I think nobody - I mean some people, yes but here in this group, nobody wants to pass Thomas in that kind of way.
"There's a lot of respect and I hope he's OK after the crash - it was unfortunate, you know after all day going in control and then this stupid moment in the end, but I hope he's OK and that we can have a great show tomorrow."
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
More later...
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The Independent, The Guardian, ProCycling, The Express and Reuters.