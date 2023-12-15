Julian Alaphilippe sings along to Celine Dion as he shows off 2024 Soudal Quick-Step kit

Image 1 of 3 Soudal Quick-Step show off their 2024 colours (Image credit: Soudal Quick-Step) Tim Merlier shows off the 2024 Soudal Quick-Step jersey (Image credit: Soudal Quick-Step) The 2024 Soudal Quick-Step jersey from the back of the pack (Image credit: Soudal Quick-Step)

Soudal Quick-Step have unveiled their 2024 racing kit, with a video of Julian Alaphilippe revealing the jersey as he sings along to a Céline Dion song, going viral on social media.

The kit remains largely unchanged, with Soudal and Quick-Step still title sponsors, and so is again blue and white, with Alaphilippe’s fun-loving video arguably catching people’s attention more than the new kit.

Photographs provided by Soudal Quick-Step, showed the team will have dark blue shorts and white socks.

Team leader Remco Evenepoel is the Belgian national champion and so will race in black, yellow and red. Evenepoel could be back in the blue and white team colours for the 2024 Tour de France if he doesn’t defend his national title in June, while in time trials he will don his ITT World Champion's jersey.

The often innovative Belgian designer Stijn Dossche collaborated with the team and clothing sponsors Castelli. However he had to stick to brand and team guidelines rather than create an eccentric or unconventional design. He used a spray-paint design, with the Soudal logo standing out in a white band across the chest, with QuickStep below it in the blue base colour. Other sponsors fill the rear of the shorts, arms and shoulders.

“I was given the brief that we wanted to keep the team’s identity, while underlining their environmental efforts,” Dossche explained.

“I was given free reign to be creative and have some fun with the design, which I hope comes across. I have also tried to add some different shades of blue, which refer to the sky and the seas, and the movement in the floral patterns, which show the team’s movement through the natural surroundings in which cycling takes place, and the shapes are to capture the movement of the sport. I think it is really important to protect this environment.”

Alaphilippe will be one of the first Soudal Quick-Step riders to race in the new colours when he makes his 2024 season debut at the Tour Down Under in Australia in January.

New signings Mikel Landa, Gianni Moscon and the USA’s Luke Lamperti can only wear the new kit from January 1.

“I love the new jersey. It has a different look than in the previous years, while retaining the elements that are part of our identity. I can’t wait to sport it for the first time in a competition in a couple of weeks’ time, at the Tour Down Under, and then in the Spring Classics, which I am so fond of,” Alaphilippe said.