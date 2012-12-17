Joseph switches to enduro racing

Image 1 of 3 Rosara Joseph is loving the new enduro format. (Image credit: Kashi Leuchs) Image 2 of 3 Cam Cole leads off the downhill riders from Mt. Cargill. (Image credit: Kashi Leuchs) Image 3 of 3 Overall men's podium at the Urge 3 Peaks Enduro (Image credit: Kashi Leuchs)

Former cross country mountain bike Olympian Rosara Joseph proved that she is well on track towards a new career in enduro racing upon winning the Urge 3 Peaks Enduro, New Zealand's first major enduro race. The competition took place on three long, challenging tracks around Dunedin.

Joseph beat Anja McDonald by almost two minutes in a combined run time of 34 minutes and 53 seconds. Afterward, she was was full of praise of the inaugural event.

"It was one of the best events I have ever done, super well organized, a great atmosphere and just amazing tracks," said Joseph, who decided to stop racing World Cup cross country events in 2013 to focus on the emerging enduro format.

"I've decided I need a break from the Olympic format and enduro racing is what I'm having most fun at now. I love the atmosphere at the events, being able to enjoy the climbs, but still compete on the way down. Basically its less suffering and more fun, who wouldn't want to do this?" Joseph said.

Local pinner Tom Lamb won the men's overall category ahead of Oceania U23 super D champion Sam Shaw (Yeti NZ). In the gravity assisted category, former junior world downhill champion Cam Cole (Yeti Cycles) and Amy Laird won the men's and women's categories.

Joseph is also expected to race the enduro at the Rotorua Mountain Bike Festival in February along with another former World Cup pro, downhiller Justin Leov.