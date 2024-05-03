Jonas Vingegaard to miss Critérium du Dauphiné, team still has Tour de France hopes for defending champion

Dane to miss team's altitude camp this week as he recovers from crash injuries

Jonas Vingegaard will not be at the start of the Critérium du Dauphiné on June 2, according to Wielerflits.nl, but the team is still hoping that he will recover in time to defend his Tour de France title in July.

Vingegaard crashed on a descent during stage 4 of the Itzulia Basque Country on April 4 and suffered a broken collarbone and ribs, and a collapsed lung. He was only discharged from the hospital in Spain on April 16.

