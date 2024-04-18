'Walk first, ride indoors and then on the road' - Jonas Vingegaard's road to recovery after Itzulia crash

By Stephen Farrand
published

'In two weeks, we'll know what is possible' - Visma DS Frans Maassen on Dane's chances of riding the Tour de France

RIBADESELLA RIBESEYA SPAIN SEPTEMBER 13 Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team JumboVisma meets the media press at start prior to the 78th Tour of Spain 2023 Stage 17 a 1244km stage from Ribadesella Ribeseya to Altu de LAngliru 1555m UCIWT on September 13 2023 in Ribadesella Ribeseya Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Jonas Vingegaard and his Visma-Lease a Bike team will better understand if the Dane can recover in time to ride the 2024 Tour de France within the next two weeks, with his recovery and gradual return to training to follow a walking, indoor riding and then outdoor riding process.   

Vingegaard left hospital in the Basque Country on Monday, 12 days after his high-speed crash at the Itzulia Basque Country race. The two-time Tour de France winner suffered a fractured collarbone and several ribs, plus a pulmonary contusion and a pneumothorax, with the lung injuries causing his long stay in hospital. 

