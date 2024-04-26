Remco Evenepoel's Tour de France ambitions back on track after high-speed Itzulia crash

By James Moultrie
published

Belgian superstar training on the road three weeks after breaking collarbone and scapula

LES MUREAUX FRANCE MARCH 03 Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Soudal Quick Step competes during the 82nd Paris Nice 2024 Stage 1 a 1577km stage from Les Mureaux to Les Mureaux UCIWT on March 03 2024 in Les Mureaux France Photo by Alex BroadwayGetty Images
Remco Evenepoel (Soual Quick-Step) (Image credit: Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Three weeks on from fracturing collarbone and scapula at Itzulia Basque Country, Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) is back in training in preparation for his debut at the Tour de France

The Belgian star posted the first activity to his Strava account since the horrific crash, which also left two-time defending Tour champion Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) with a pneumothorax, broken collarbone and ribs.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d'Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport's top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert.