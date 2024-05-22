Jonas Vingegaard spotted training in Mallorca with 38 days to reach 100% for Tour de France

Two-time winner takes next step in his recovery progress, returns to the hillier terrain on Spanish island

Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike)
Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) has been storming snowy mountains at the Giro d'Italia to all but confirm overall victory barring incident or injury in the final week, rival Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) was spotted in sunny Mallorca, taking another step in his recovery from the horror Itzulia Basque Country crash which derailed his season.

Vingegaard was photographed twice on the social media of Ca'n Topa, a café at the top of the Coll de Sóller climb on the Spanish island, quite the contrast from the flat ground of his home Glyngøre in Denmark where he had returned to riding outdoors early this month.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023