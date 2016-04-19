Johansson moves into the UCI world ranking ahead of La Fleche Wallonne

Image 1 of 4 Emma Johansson talks about how the stage unfolded (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 2 of 4 Emma Johansson (Wiggle Hi5) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 3 of 4 Emma Johansson (left) and Lizzie Armitstead look to each to determine who won the sprint for Flanders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 Stage 1 winner, Emma Johansson (Wiggle Hi5) Emakumeen Bira 2016 Stage 1. (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Wiggle High5’s Emma Johansson heads into Wednesday’s La Fleche Wallonne Feminine as the number one rider in the UCI world rankings. The Swedish champion said she does not focus on rankings but rather on winning bike races.

“It's fun and it's a real accomplishment to be World Number One,” Johansson said in a team press release. “But to be honest it's not somehing I really think about or focus on.”

Johansson will line up for La Fleche Wallonne as a tough contender for the win on the Mur de Huy. She has been on the podium in two Women’s WorldTour rounds at Strade Bianche and Tour of Flanders, and recently won the overall title at Emakumeen Bira.

She’s hoping Wiggle High5 brings that positive momentum into La Fleche Wallonne. “I’ve just arrived at our hotel in Belgium, and I’m still recovering from Bira,” Johansson said. “I feel tired today, but of course we will be ready when start is on Wednesday.

“The team has been riding very strong lately and I'm full of motivation for continuing this good flow we have going on at the moment!”

Johansson will have support from her Italian teammate Elisa Longo Borghini, who was recently second at Durango-Durango and fourth overall at Emakumeen Bira. She also finished twice on La Fleche Wallonne podium - second in 2013 and third in 2014.

