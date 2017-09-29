JLT Condor sign young British talent

Image 1 of 5 Oliver Wood (Great Britain) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Germain Burton (100% Me) (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson / SWpix.com) Image 3 of 5 Germain Burton (Great Britain) leads the bunch (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 4 of 5 Oliver Wood in the U23 race at Bergen Worlds (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Oliver Wood in the under-23 men's road race at the UCI Road World Championships in Bergen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

British Continental team JLT Condor has announced the signing of two young talents in Ollie Wood and Germain Burton.

Wood was recently fourth in the U23 Worlds road race and has ridden with Team Wiggins throughout the 2017 season. The 21-year-old also rides on the track, and the team are aiming to provide a similar programme to that of triple track Olympic gold medallist Ed Clancy.

"Ollie is one of the best up and coming track riders. That's been confirmed with his 4th at the U23 World's and proven his ability to cross over from track to road and we are delighted to welcome him to the team," team manager John Herety said. "Tokyo 2020 is his main goal and we are a team with a proven record at being able to support riders with medal ambitions."

For 22-year-old Burton, the signing confirms his return to the sport after leaving the British Cycling Olympic development squad in 2016 to study biomechanics and personal training.

"I took time out to work on personal interests to better understand movement efficiency and injury prevention in training and general movement," Burton said of his time off the bike, adding of his decision to return to the sport. "I rediscovered my love for the sport whilst racing with a close friend and starting One Life Cycle, a youth cycling project, with a vision of getting young people in London involved in an enjoyable, safe, healthy community. After a year gaining experience training a number of people, I felt I could reapply what I've learnt to my career as a professional athlete."

Burton's return to cycling will see him first hit the boards during the English winter before committing to the road season as Herety explained.

"He'll partner with JLT Condor's Matt Gibson in the Revolution Series. After that he will continue with an endurance block before slotting back into domestic racing in a non-pressurised environment," said Herety. "He's fallen back in love with riding his bike. We need to make sure we provide the right atmosphere that continues the love affair. If we do that we will see the very best of Germain."

The team has seen Alex Frame stepping up to the WorldTour from 2018 with Trek-Segafredo, while Brenton Jones is also moving on with the Australian signing for Delko Marseille Provence KTM.