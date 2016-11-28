Thieves take Clancy's Olympic race bike from Condor warehouse - News Shorts

Image 1 of 5 Ed Clancy attacs (Image credit: David Pearce) Image 2 of 5 What's a bike show without a pro's in display? Ed Clancy's carbon Condor Leggero took pride of place on the London brands stand (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 3 of 5 Peter Sagan and Bora manager Ralph Denk (Image credit: Ralph Scherzer/@BoraArgon18) Image 4 of 5 Tom Boonen was all smiles during the training ride in Quebec (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 The Kenyan Riders Down Under team will race the Cadel Evans great Ocean Road Race and the Jayco Herald Sun Tour (Image credit: Kenyan Riders Down Under)

Condor Cycles lost approximately £50,000 worth of equipment when thieves broke into its warehouse in London and made off with ten JTL Condor team bikes, including that of Olympic gold medalist Ed Clancy.

According to road.cc, the bikes were all 2016 custom Condor frames in the team's black and yellow colour scheme, with either Campagnolo Record or Super Record groups in size 52, 55, and 58cm.

Claire Beaumont, the marketing manager for Condor and team spokesperson told road.cc that not all of the riders 2016 bikes were taken, and the team is still to get its 2017 machines, so their training will not be impacted.

"Some of the riders in the team still have their 2016 bikes, so I just want to make it clear that if you see Russell Downing riding on one, don't take him out!," Beaumont said.

Police are looking into the incident, but Beaumont appealed to the public for any information regarding the burglary.

"If somebody does locate one of these bikes we would be very interested to hear about it. I am sure we can do something for someone who has some information that can lead to resolving it."

Bora-Hansgrohe celebrate WorldTour licence

The newest team in the WorldTour for 2017, Bora-Hansgrohe celebrated the UCI's announcement that it has been granted a licence for the top tier next season. With number-one-ranked Peter Sagan in the squad, it was fully expected that the team's application would be approved, but as team manager Ralph Denk said, "you can't be sure until it's official".

"It's a dream come true," Denk said in a press release. "Now that we got this confirmation it feels even better to have got one. It's a first big success already before the start of the season."

The team, which started in 2010 as NetApp, merged with the Endura squad in 2013. In 2014, it signed on title sponsor Bora signing for the 2015 season. It announced the arrival of plumbing fixture maker Hansgrohe this year, and in addition to signing Sagan, Specialized came across as equipment sponsor.

"This license is a result of a hard work over the last 7 years. We stepped up from Continental level to Pro Continental level and now finally managed to get into the elite club of cycling – the UCI World Tour," Denk said.

"I want to thank our title sponsors BORA and hansgrohe, but also Specialized, for their trust in us, they all have a big share in this great achievement. But I also need to thank all our supporters from the last years. I am sure that BORA – Hansgrohe will worthy represent Germany in the highest cycling league."

Red carpet treatment for Quick Step

The Etixx-Quickstep, to be Quick Step Floors in 2017, will premiere a documentary about its 2016 season, called 'One Year in Blue', at its team presentation on January 11 at the Kinepolis Cinema in Kortrijk, Belgium.

Brussels production company Woestijnvis joined the team beginning at its camp in Calpe this year and filmed through to the World Championships in Qatar, highlighting the 'highs and lows' of the season.

"It's unusual to have a filming crew with you all the time, but I must say the result is great," Tom Boonen said. "I like the way all the small stories that happen in a cycling team were bonded together. As rider you never see what happens around you because you are focused only on the race. It was nice to see how the other riders and the staff reacted in the crucial moments. It's something really worth watching and our fans will love it!," said Tom Boonen, one of the movie's protagonists.

Team CEO Patrick Lefevere explained that the project was for the fans, who are an important part of the team and the cycling community, and who are invited to attend the premiere.

"That's why they will have the unique possibility to meet and greet with the riders on the red carpet before the movie starts. Each fan will also receive a nice present that will remind them of this team presentation forever. We look forward to meeting everybody in Kortrijk for what promises to be a great night."

For more information on how to attend, visit the team's website.

Amputation for Kenyan rider injured at Tour of Rwanda

32-year-old Kenyan Samwel Mwangi, who broke his femur in a crash during the final Tour of Rwanda stage in Kigali has had to have the lower part of his left leg amputated following the injury, according to his team Kenyan Riders Downunder.

"Mwangi is holding it together very very well. An inspiration from his hospital bed. We are looking into options for Mwangi's future, Stay strong mate!" the team wrote on its Facebook page.