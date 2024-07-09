Jasper Philipsen: 'It's either full gas in the stages or no pressure on the pedal at all' in this year's Tour de France

By
published

Belgian warns stage 11 will be harder than Tuesday's breakaway-less dull day

Tour de France 2024: Jasper Philipsen after winning stage 10
Tour de France 2024: Jasper Philipsen after winning stage 10 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tour de France stage 10 winner Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) finally claimed a hard-sought victory on Tuesday, making for a vast improvement in personal morale. 

His victory came on an unusual stage that looked more like a Champs Élysées parade stage than a mid-race day for the sprinters. There was no breakaway besides a brief foray by Kobe Goossens (Intermarché-Wanty) and Harm Vanhoucke (Lotto Dstny) before the intermediate sprint, and the peloton spent the day riding tempo with no attacks to speak of.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.