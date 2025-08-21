Jasper Philipsen leads Alpecin-Deceuninck at Vuelta a España with great chance at opening stage red jersey

Belgian sprinter returns to Grand Tour racing 47 days after fracturing collarbone in high-speed Tour de France crash

LILLE, FRANCE - JULY 05: Jasper Philipsen of Belgium and Team Alpecin - Deceuninck celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 112th Tour de France 2025, Stage 1 a 184.9km stage from Lille to Lille / #UCIWT / on July 05, 2025 in Lille, France. (Photo by Christophe Petit Tesson - Pool/Getty Images)
Philipsen won stage 1 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

After crashing heavily out of the Tour de France on stage 3, Jasper Philipsen will have a second shot at Grand Tour racing and a leader's jersey in 2025 as he leads Alpecin-Deceuninck at the Vuelta a España.

Philipsen is the best pure sprinter on the Vuelta start list, but he'll face stiff competition from an in-form Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek), who dominated his return race in Denmark, with other fast men such as Ethan Vernon (Israel-Premier Tech) and Casper van Uden (Picnic PostNL) also lining out in Turin on Saturday.

With Alpecin-Deceuninck having their star sprinter available, the team "line up with one clear goal: stage wins, just as we’ve done in most previous Grand Tours we started."

In typical Vuelta a España fashion, there isn't a wealth of flat sprint chances, but stage 1 from Turin to Novara offers Philipsen the opportunity to take the first red jersey and kick off his return to Grand Tour racing with a bang.

There are only three more designated flat stages according to the Vuelta's official route – on stages 8, 19 and 21 in Madrid, but flat stages in Spain are never that simple.

