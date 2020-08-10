Jackie Tyson joins Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews announced today that Jackie Tyson has joined the editorial team as online production editor for North America. Tyson founded the sports marketing and public relations firm Peloton Sports in 1998, managing projects for elite and professional cycling clients, including Tour de Georgia, USA Cycling Inc. and Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah.

“This is an exciting opportunity to return to the editorial side of pro sports. I have worked alongside Cyclingnews writers, photographers and editors on a number of races and projects since 2005, and I look forward to contributing directly as a member of the global team,” said Tyson.

Tyson, who has handed over the business at Peloton Sports, will be based in Alpharetta, Georgia and collaborate with the North American editorial staff of Kirsten Frattini and Laura Weislo, as well as Cyclingnews Editor-in-Chief Daniel Benson.

“We’re are delighted to announce that Jackie has joined the editorial team. Jackie brings with her a huge amount of experience and is one of the most recognized and respected members of the cycling community in America. We’re committed to all disciplines of cycling in North America and know that Jackie’s leadership and knowledge will be key to moving the site forward,” said Benson.

Follow Jackie Tyson on Twitter.

Cyclingnews was created in 1995 and has become the leading website in the world of cycling with editorial teams in North America, Europe and Australia.