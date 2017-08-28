Jack Bauer signs two-year contract with Orica-Scott

Image 1 of 5 Jack Bauer (Quick-Step Floors) Image 2 of 5 Jack Bauer (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Jack Bauer working hard for Quick-Step Floors (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 NZ champion Jack Bauer (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Jack Bauer (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Orica-Scott has announced that Jack Bauer has signed a two-year deal with the Australian team. The rider joins from Quick-Step Floors, where he enjoyed a single season.

The 32-year-old all-rounder has joined Orica-Scott as they look to boost their Classics contingent, while Bauer will also play a role in the team's Grand Tour squad with his time trial capabilities.

"Riding for Orica-Scott is a really exciting prospect for me, it was an offer impossible to turn down. As an Australian team, for me it's the closest thing to riding for an outfit from back home. I know all the boys on the team really well, and have done for quite some years, so it seems like the perfect fit," Bauer said in a press release.

"I especially look forward to linking up for the first time on a professional level with my good mate Sam Bewley. We'll bring a two-pronged Kiwi attack which should fit well in the Orica-Scott line-up."

Bauer will also link up with Matteo Trentin in the Classics after it was announced in early August that the Italian would also be leaving Quick-Step Floors for Orica Scott. Since the signing of Trentin, the Australian team have been on the lookout for a solid Classics worker, with Bauer fitting that bill. Although he did not feature in the Tour of Flanders or Paris-Roubaix this season, he played a part in a number of other important one-day races before turning his attention to the Tour de France, where he helped set up Marcel Kittel in the sprints.

"With Orica-Scott, you have a very balanced team that is proven and capable of delivering in the sprint, the mountains, team time trials and general classification," Bauer added said.

"As an all-rounder myself, I look forward to giving my best and bringing support to the team year-round. I have proven myself as a reliable and strong workhorse over the years and a big goal for the season will be to line up alongside Luke Durbridge and Matteo Trentin in the Northern Classics and ride for the win. That's something I really look forward to.

"To bring the New Zealand road champion jersey to the team will be an early season personal goal. I would, of course, love to return to the Tour de France as a Kiwi in an Aussie team, but there will be a few boxes to tick before that."

Matt White highlighted Bauer's skillset, and admitted that the rider had been on his radar for a number of season. Before signing a one-year deal with Quick-Step, Bauer spent several seasons at Slipstream Sports. The New Zealand national champion won a stage in the Tour of Britain in 2016 and impressed during this year's Tour Down Under, spending several days in the break and on the attack.

"Jack is a rider who we have had our eyes on for a couple of years now," White said. "He is a really versatile rider and a really good worker. He can ride almost anywhere in the calendar," White said.

"He is a big strong guy and a good teammate which we have seen him when riding for other teams. We are thinking long term and he fits into our plans. With the team rosters set to be smaller in the future, we need guys who can do a lot and offer a lot on different terrains.

"I think he will be a really great addition to our team and fit in really well with our work ethic and team dynamics."