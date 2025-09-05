'I've broken numerous power records this Vuelta a España' – Tom Pidcock gets dropped but battles to maintain GC podium spot up 'unforgiving' Angliru

By published

'Whatever happens, we can build with confidence for more future goals like this' says coach to Cyclingnews as Brit finishes seventh on stage 13

L&#039;ANGLIRU, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 05: Thomas Pidcock of Great Britain and Team Q36.5 Pro Cycling competes in the chase group during the La Vuelta - 80th Tour of Spain 2025, Stage 13 a 203.7km stage from Cabezon de la Sal to L&#039;Angliru 1556m / #UCIWT / on September 05, 2025 in L&#039;Angliru, Spain. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Tom Pidcock (Q36.5 Pro Cycling) on the Angliru (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Tom Pidcock (Q36.5 Pro Cycling) produced a measured and battling performance after getting dropped on the Alto de l'Angliru to maintain his podium position at the Vuelta a España on stage 13.

When he was distanced 5.9km from the top of the steep Asturian icon by most of the remaining GC group, it looked as though his GC bid could be going up in smoke. He admitted that the undying pace set by eventual winner João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) was simply too high.

"At the start, I was OK, but I knew I couldn't continue that pace all the way to the top. I think everyone slowed down, so I only lost like one minute, 20 seconds. I just tried to do my own pace, but then you can't really – It's like fighting the whole way up and not really getting your rhythm."

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

