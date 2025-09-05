'I've broken numerous power records this Vuelta a España' – Tom Pidcock gets dropped but battles to maintain GC podium spot up 'unforgiving' Angliru

Tom Pidcock (Q36.5 Pro Cycling) produced a measured and battling performance after getting dropped on the Alto de l'Angliru to maintain his podium position at the Vuelta a España on stage 13.

When he was distanced 5.9km from the top of the steep Asturian icon by most of the remaining GC group, it looked as though his GC bid could be going up in smoke. He admitted that the undying pace set by eventual winner João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) was simply too high.

But at no point did the Brit blow up, despite his desperate fight to find his rhythm, but continued to come of age as a GC race, only shelling 1:16 to Almeida and race leader Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike), and keeping the best Grand Tour GC performance of his career still alive.

He was exhausted at the line, blasting through the waiting soigneurs and media, and around the barriers where he found a seat in front of the Angliru's monument, which has a list of the former winners on one side and a map of the 12km ascent on the other. His partner and dogs were waiting for him, as were his team, before he debriefed the brutal outing.

"It's a hard climb, innit?" he told reporters, including Cyclingnews. "No, it was super tough, just finding the rhythm there is unforgiving.

"At the start, I was OK, but I knew I couldn't continue that pace all the way to the top. I think everyone slowed down, so I only lost like one minute, 20 seconds. I just tried to do my own pace, but then you can't really – It's like fighting the whole way up and not really getting your rhythm."

"Not bad," is how he rated his own day, finding seventh. "I didn't lose too much time, but I would've liked to be at the front. But you also have to be realistic, I think I did pretty good."

Pidcock, despite missing the chance at a potential stage win into Bilbao as a result of pro-Palestine protests causing a neutralisation, has looked at his very best so far at this Vuelta, which is a statement he confirmed his numbers have backed up.

"I definitely think I did a pretty good effort considering how long it was," he said, when asked if this was the best he's climbed so far in his career. "I've broken numerous power records this Vuelta, so for sure, up to 20 minutes, half an hour."

His coach, Kurt Bogaerts, was waiting at the top to tell him the good news that he'd held onto the podium from a charging Jai Hindley (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) by 42 seconds. He, too, was impressed, not only for the immediate future, but what Pidcock's continued consistency could mean for his GC potential.

"I think it's a very good performance, seventh on the day. Our initial goal was to be top 10 on the GC, so that's what we tried to do," Bogaerts told Cyclingnews at the finish. "I think seventh on the day and close to the contenders for the podium is a positive result, and we need to be happy with this.

"When you move your limit every day, it's a demand on your body, and now we need to calculate, but I think you also need to look further ahead for this race. It's promising for the future, what he's doing, and whatever happens, we can build with confidence for more future goals like this."

Bogaerts wasn't yet ready to confirm a change in goal of the top 10 to a top five, or even the podium, but was delighted with how Pidcock controlled himself and rode within his limit to ensure the damage was kept to a minimum.

Q36.5 will now reassess and look to defend their place with the Brit, as another brutal mountain test approaches tomorrow to Lagos de Somiedo.

"In the past, he recovered well between stages. Tomorrow is shorter, but it's very intense, so let's see. We'll continue to ride within his limits and control his effort - that's what you see today," said Bogaerts.

"He got dropped, but in the end, he only lost 1:16, so he didn't blow up, which is a positive sign, whereas you can try to hang on longer and lose a lot of time, which we don't want to do.

"When he's prepared and in good shape, one of his strengths is knowing his body and where his limits are and just staying below that. In the last week, maybe we can risk a bit more, but the first goal is to try to get through tomorrow and the week. Then we'll see in the final week if he can take a bit more risk and if a top five is possible."

Pidcock is certainly feeling the effects of racing a second Grand Tour of the season, but his more focused approach has kept him in good stead up to this point, and Angliru was a climb that many would have doubted him for. If he can hold his own up the brutal duo: Puertu de San Llaurienzu (9.9 km at 8.6%) and La Farrapona. Lagos de Somiedo (16.8 km at 6%), a top five certainly, and possibly still the podium, could be well within his grasp.

"I guess today's a little bit of an anomaly, but it tells us there's stuff to come. Hindley's obviously pretty strong, Gall's strong on the climbs," said Pidcock, as he weighed up the opposition closest chasing him and admitted that he was feeling the pain. Tomorrow is the next step in his GC bid.

"I'm recovering pretty well. Obviously, it's getting pretty late in the race, so it's taking its toll."

