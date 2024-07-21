MPCC has no plans to call for ban on carbon monoxide rebreathers in cycling

By
published

‘Right now, there is nothing that says that it’s being used in the optic of performance enhancement’ MPCC president says

VILLENEUVESURLOT FRANCE JULY 11 LR Nils Politt of Germany and UAE Team Emirates Laurens De Plus of Belgium and Team INEOS Grenadiers Gianni Moscon of Italy and Team Soudal QuickStep Jakob Fuglsang of Denmark and Team Israel Premier Tech Chris JuulJensen of Denmark and Team Jayco AlUla Enric Mas of Spain and Movistar Team and Bart Lemmen of Netherlands and Team Visma Lease a Bike lead the peloton during the 111th Tour de France 2024 Stage 12 a 2036km stage from Aurillac to VilleneuvesurLot UCIWT on July 11 2024 in VilleneuvesurLot France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Twelve teams in the Tour de France are members of Movement for Credible Cycling (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

The Movement for Credible Cycling (MPCC) currently has no plans to call for new rules against the use of carbon monoxide breathers, a practice which has been a topic of considerable discussion on the Tour de France following an Escape Collective report published during the second week of the race.

The device allows for the precise dosing of carbon monoxide into the lungs to measure haemoglobin, but concerns have been raised that the practice could eventually be abused for performance gains.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Barry Ryan
Barry Ryan
Head of Features

Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.