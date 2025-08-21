'It's healthy to try to find your limits' – Why GC remains Grand Tour goal for Tom Pidcock ahead of top 10 bid at Vuelta a España

By published

'He just says that he still has ambition for GC. Maybe some other riders dream of it, but don't speak about it' says Brit's coach Kurt Bogaerts

Picture by Zac Williams/SWpix.com - 18/05/2025 - Cycling - 2025 Giro d&#039;Italia Stage 9, Gubbio to Siena, Italy - Tom Pidcock, Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team.
(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix)

Great Britain's Tom Pidcock (Q36.5) has won world titles, Olympic Gold Medals, and a stage of the Tour de France up the iconic Alpe d'Huez, but he's never finished higher than 13th overall in a Grand Tour. So why does a top 10 in one of cycling's prestigious three-week tests, on this occasion the Vuelta a España, continue to be a goal?

According to his coach, Kurt Bogaerts, it's partly down to maintaining maximum motivation – both for the rider and those around him at Q36.5 – but also because of his previous successes, the need to challenge himself and become one of the top road riders in the world is something Pidcock desires.

"It's something that Tom didn't accelerate in, and he likes to challenge himself – he's won one-day races, he's won a stage in a grand tour, and what's more than this is trying to perform in the GC.

"If you don't target GC, then basically you let it go the first day and take 10, 20 minutes and create freedom in the classification. That's not really what we want to do in this phase – he's still young, he's targeted a lot of races on the off-road, and now, he's really into the road cycling more and more."

"The first goal for the Vuelta needs to be a stage win, and then we need to be realistic, as he can't go from 15th or 16th place to the podium – I think it's very hard," said the Belgian.

Starting with more freshness at the Vuelta

BORMIO, ITALY - MAY 28: Thomas Pidcock of Great Britain and Team Q36.5 Pro Cycling competes during the 108th Giro d'Italia 2025, Stage 17 a 155km stage from San Michele all'Adige to Bormio 1200m / #UCIWT / on May 28, 2025 in Bormio, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To get there, Pidcock has had a full rest after the Giro, then raced three events in May – two on the mountain bike and one on the road, before he hit out at last week's Arctic Race of Norway. There, he took victory on the queen stage and only lost out on GC to an in-form Corbin Strong (Israel-Premier Tech).

Pidcock has doubled his professional win tally already in 2025, just eight months into his time at Q36.5, but Bogaerts is aware that one at WorldTour-level, or a Grand Tour, is still lacking. With greater freshness heading into the Vuela, he's confident Pidcock can deliver.

"As we said at the beginning of the year, we want to try to win more races, as I think we didn't win enough in the past, so I think every win now is a bonus this year," said Bogaerts to Cyclingnews.

"He's had a proper preparation, in my opinion, and also time enough to train the kind of efforts we are expecting – and I don't think that was possible for Giro.

"But what we wanted from the Giro was consistency and being in the game, consistent every day. I think he achieved that, and that was a good workload for him. But now I think hopefully we can do better in the Vuelta."

He suits the typical hockey stick-style stages, of which there are many at the Vuelta, but can also contest in the versatile sprint finishes against the likes of Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek), who was too strong for Pidcock to better on several occasions at the Giro. Nonetheless, perhaps the added recovery and a route that has several suited stages can bring Pidcock his first Grand Tour stage win since that memorable day on Alpe d'Huez in 2022.

Subscribe to Cyclingnews for unlimited access to our 2025 Vuelta a España coverage. Our team of journalists are on the ground from the Italian Gran Partida through to Madrid, bringing you breaking news, analysis, and more, from every stage of the Grand Tour as it happens. Find out more.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.