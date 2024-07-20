'It's getting very dangerous if there's no respect' – Push on sprint run-in destabilises Lorena Wiebes

'We can talk about safety measures by the race organisers all that we want, but it all starts with the riders' says Baloise Ladies Tour leader after stage 2 incident

ZULTE BELGIUM JULY 19 Lorena Wiebes of The Netherlands and Team SD Worx Protime Purple Leader Jersey reacts after the 10th Baloise Ladies Tour 2024 Stage 2 a 1268km stage from Zulte to Zulte on July 19 2024 in Zulte Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) after stage 2 of the Baloise Ladies Tour, where she holds the overall lead (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) has big goals ahead in the coming weeks, with the Olympic Games and Tour de France Femmes ahead, but there was a moment on stage 2 of the Baloise Ladies Tour on Friday when it all seemed at risk.

The race leader, who had already swept to victory at the prologue and on stage 1, could be seen moving up toward the front of the peloton on her teammates' wheel as the 1km kite approached to get ready for the sprint into Zulte. However, just moments later Wiebes suddenly shot out the side of the bunch and onto the verge of the wide road.

Something clearly hadn’t gone to plan but it was hard to tell from the footage just what. After the stage, a social media post by SD Worx-Protime filled in some blanks. 

