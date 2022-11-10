Eli Iserbyt cleared to race cyclocross after sciatica diagnosis

Eli Iserbyt celebrates winning the Ruddervoorde Superprestige, one of his five victories so far this cyclocross season

Eli Iserbyt has been cleared to race in the Niel Superprestige race on Friday and the Beekse Bergen World Cup on Sunday after an MRI scan confirmed he is suffering with sciatica in his back and not a more serious problem that could have ended his season or even his career.

Iserbyt has dominated the early cyclocross season, with five wins and four podium finishes but quit last week’s European Championships in Namur due to numbness in his leg. He leads the men’s World Cup standings after winning in Waterloo, Fayetteville and Tabor.

Iserbyt has been complaining about back pain since the start of the season and has now been diagnosed with sciatica, caused by a compressed intervertebral disc in his lower back.

"I love to race 'cross, and preferably a lot. So I'm glad I can continue to do that," Iserbyt said in a statement issued by his Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal team.

"I can't make the injury worse, although a fall or an unexpected movement can cause a temporary relapse. That's what happened on Sunday in Namur.

"From my first 'cross race in Kruibeke I often suffered from those nerve pains, but my results were super good. Now it's time to pay even more attention to the problem."

Iserbyt added that he's been working on his issues with a physiotherapist and masseur, as well as doing plenty of exercises. He'll have to do more going forward,he said.

"I was already working hard on it: I visit my physiotherapist two or three times a week, I spend a lot of time on back exercises, and I have a masseur on every 'cross race who loosens the muscles in my left leg, just before the start."

"Now on I will spend even more time on the necessary back exercises and I will visit the physiotherapist even more often."