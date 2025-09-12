'It'll be a GC day'- a year on, Eddie Dunbar plays down chances of repeating 2024 Vuelta a España summit finish win at La Bola del Mundo

By published

Irishman's form gradually picking up after a difficult summer

Eddie Dunbar of Ireland and Team Jayco AlUla prior to the La Vuelta - 80th Tour of Spain 2025, Stage 19 a 161.9km stage from Rueda to Guijuelo/ #UCIWT / on September 12, 2025 in Rueda, Spain. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Eddie Dunbar (Jayco-AlUla) before stage 19 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sometimes, the cards won't fall your way no matter what. And whenever Jayco-AlUla climber Eddie Dunbar weighs up his chances of success in the last mountain stage of the Vuelta a España on Saturday, the Irishman can't help believing the odds of repeating 2024's spectacular last-minute victory at Picón Blanco are severely limited.

Rewind 12 months, and Dunbar had already broken a longstanding drought on top-level success with his first Grand Tour stage win in the second week of the Vuelta. But if his win from a break in Padron in Galicia had much of opportunism in his lengthy last-kilometre sprint for the line on a hilly stage, his victory at Picón Blanco ten days later was a much more textbook high mountains lone charge away from the main pack of GC contenders.

The key difference with 2025 is that at Picón Blanco last year, the 29-year-old points out to Cyclingnews, the overall classification was virtually settled. On this occasion, and despite the early climbs on the stage favouring a mountain specialist like Dunbar when it comes to getting in the break, Dunbar believes the narrow gap between the top GC favourites will render it much harder for any long-distance moves to go the distance.

Neither race leader Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) nor his closest pursuer, João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) is in top climbing form. However, as Dunbar sees it, the opportunity to round off the Vuelta with a stage win is too good for them to want to miss.

Subscribe to Cyclingnews for unlimited access to our 2025 Vuelta a España coverage. Our team of journalists are on the ground from the Italian Gran Partida through to Madrid, bringing you breaking news, analysis, and more, from every stage of the Grand Tour as it happens. Find out more.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.